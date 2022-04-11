Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $49.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after buying an additional 87,418 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth $1,201,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 42,406 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth $3,037,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

