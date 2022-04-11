Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82. Afya has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.35 million. Afya had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,823,000 after purchasing an additional 446,498 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 1,391.8% during the 4th quarter. Softbank Group Corp now owns 2,433,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,208 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,928,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,065,000 after purchasing an additional 26,071 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after purchasing an additional 63,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

