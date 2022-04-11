AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA stock opened at $208.40 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

About Snap-on (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.