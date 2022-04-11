AGF Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $172.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.62 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

