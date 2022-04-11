AGF Investments Inc. Has $309,000 Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,342 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,755,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,778 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 547.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 274,387 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 113,308 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEVI opened at $18.79 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $268,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.46.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

