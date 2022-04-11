AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 3,976 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in FOX by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 243.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in FOX by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 2,771.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $38.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

