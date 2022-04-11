AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 6,926 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,326 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PBCT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $19.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

People’s United Financial Profile (Get Rating)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

