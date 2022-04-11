Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of Agree Realty worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,322,000 after buying an additional 379,544 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 732,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,503,000 after buying an additional 354,599 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,142,000 after buying an additional 290,358 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,661,000 after purchasing an additional 276,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,949,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.32.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $68.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.21.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 152.81%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Agree Realty (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.