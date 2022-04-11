Airbus (AIR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Airbus (EPA: AIR) recently:

4/11/2022 – Airbus was given a new €150.00 ($164.84) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/5/2022 – Airbus was given a new €170.00 ($186.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/4/2022 – Airbus was given a new €178.00 ($195.60) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/28/2022 – Airbus was given a new €155.00 ($170.33) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/25/2022 – Airbus was given a new €178.00 ($195.60) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/18/2022 – Airbus was given a new €170.00 ($186.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/8/2022 – Airbus was given a new €139.00 ($152.75) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/4/2022 – Airbus was given a new €178.00 ($195.60) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/2/2022 – Airbus was given a new €165.00 ($181.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/28/2022 – Airbus was given a new €139.00 ($152.75) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/28/2022 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($153.85) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/23/2022 – Airbus was given a new €150.00 ($164.84) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/23/2022 – Airbus was given a new €165.00 ($181.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/21/2022 – Airbus was given a new €142.00 ($156.04) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/18/2022 – Airbus was given a new €139.00 ($152.75) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/17/2022 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($153.85) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/17/2022 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($153.85) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/17/2022 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($153.85) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/17/2022 – Airbus was given a new €150.00 ($164.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/17/2022 – Airbus was given a new €179.00 ($196.70) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/15/2022 – Airbus was given a new €142.00 ($156.04) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

AIR opened at €103.40 ($113.63) on Monday. Airbus SE has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($75.03) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($109.86). The business’s 50 day moving average is €109.32 and its 200-day moving average is €110.96.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

