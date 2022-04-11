Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a €150.00 ($164.84) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.07% from the stock’s previous close.

AIR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €178.00 ($195.60) target price on Airbus in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($140.66) target price on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) target price on Airbus in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($153.85) target price on Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €143.15 ($157.31).

AIR opened at €103.40 ($113.63) on Monday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($75.03) and a one year high of €99.97 ($109.86). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €109.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €110.96.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

