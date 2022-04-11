Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCFGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

AKCCF stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA (Get Rating)

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF)

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.