Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

AKCCF stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

