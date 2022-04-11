Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $98.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $177,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,338 shares of company stock valued at $841,676 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,751,000 after buying an additional 109,416 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,892,000 after buying an additional 202,964 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,659,000 after buying an additional 75,896 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,366,000 after purchasing an additional 72,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.99. 771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,584. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.49. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $95.83.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

