Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.76 and last traded at $53.76. Approximately 1,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,128,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.29.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.50.
In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,881,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 32,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,985,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.
Alaska Air Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALK)
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
