Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.76 and last traded at $53.76. Approximately 1,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,128,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,881,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 32,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,985,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

