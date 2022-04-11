Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Cap Achieves $150.75 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $150.75 million and $24.10 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.79 or 0.00365515 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00083548 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00095075 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,250,842,437 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

