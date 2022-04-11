Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

ALX stock opened at $257.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.64. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $246.15 and a 52 week high of $299.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Alexander’s by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alexander’s by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alexander’s by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alexander’s by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alexander’s by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexander's

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

