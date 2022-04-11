Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $202.89 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.73 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.07.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.