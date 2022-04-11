Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.46. 741,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,117,688. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $245.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average of $130.11.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.