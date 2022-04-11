Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.12.

Shares of BABA opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 9,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $5,898,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

