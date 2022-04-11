Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $220.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CLSA reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.12.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $103.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.11. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $245.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $280.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $14,805,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.