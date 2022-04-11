Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.91

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 4830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.
The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 882.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
