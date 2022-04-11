Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

ALKS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.23. 1,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,780. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -97.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $281,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,289 shares of company stock valued at $636,541. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 881,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,179,000 after acquiring an additional 317,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

