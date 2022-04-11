Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $44.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLK shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Allakos by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 169,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 58,351 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Allakos by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.92. Allakos has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $11.73.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.39). As a group, analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

