Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.67% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of ALLG stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. Allego has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $28.44.
Allego Company Profile (Get Rating)
