Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADS. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,671 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,450,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,876,000 after purchasing an additional 812,699 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 668.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 667,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after purchasing an additional 580,557 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,328,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADS opened at $56.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average of $75.27. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $53.30 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.30 million. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback 200,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.