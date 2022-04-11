Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 174,230 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 174,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Jefferies Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $1,019,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,066,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,712,000 after purchasing an additional 44,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $32.54 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

