Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $7.64 Million in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.19% of Moelis & Company as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,385 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,917,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 787,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,748,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.24. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.05.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $425.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.74 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In other Moelis & Company news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.57.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

