Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 104,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 28.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Regency Centers stock opened at $70.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.97. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $57.44 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 118.48%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

