Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of Houlihan Lokey at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI stock opened at $82.49 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $122.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.