AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALA. Scotiabank raised their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.25.

Shares of ALA stock traded up C$0.30 on Monday, reaching C$30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,797. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.57. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$20.86 and a 12-month high of C$30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.99.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion. Research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.9700001 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

