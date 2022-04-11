Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

ASPS opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.58. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William B. Shepro acquired 5,000 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $827,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 39,906 shares in the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

