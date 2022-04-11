Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th.

AIMC opened at $34.09 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 83.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after buying an additional 173,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,599,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 277,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after buying an additional 159,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

