AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) & Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Financial Review

AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AMB Financial and Northrim BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp 27.41% 15.81% 1.48%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AMB Financial and Northrim BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Northrim BanCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of AMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AMB Financial has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMB Financial and Northrim BanCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northrim BanCorp $136.87 million 1.81 $37.52 million $6.00 6.96

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats AMB Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMB Financial Company Profile

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It accepts savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans on improved property; commercial and residential construction, undeveloped land, land development, development lot, term, home equity, and vehicle loans; and revolving lines of credit, letters of credit, small business administration loan programs, mortgage lending services, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, it offers merchant, remote deposit, receivables financing, and ACH banking services; online, mobile, voice, and youth banking services; investment, estate, business, and personal financial planning services; debit/ATM and credit cards; money order and e-statement services; cashier's checks; health savings account; and safe deposit boxes. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Indiana, as well as through its four full-service banking offices located in Munster, Dyer, Hammond, and Crown Point, Indiana. AMB Financial Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in St. John, Indiana.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans, commercial credit lines, construction and real estate loans, and consumer loans, as well as short-term working capital. In addition, the company offers other services comprising consumer and business online banking, mobile app, and mobile deposits; and debit and credit cards. Further, it provides mobile web and text banking, consumer online account opening, personal finance, online documents, consumer debit cards, business debit cards, my rewards for consumer debit cards, retail lockbox, card control, business employee purchase cards, home equity advantage access cards, telebanking, and automated teller services. Additionally, the company offers personalized checks at account opening, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfer and payment, People Pay, external transfer, Bill Pay, wire transfer, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payment, Automated Clearing House origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, account reconciliation and positive pay, merchant, cash management, annuity, and long term investment portfolio products and services. It also provides investment advisory, trust, wealth management, factoring, and mortgage brokerage services. As of January 28, 2022, the company operated 17 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Soldotna, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

