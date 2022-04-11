AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.46. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $597,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $826,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 852,946 shares of company stock worth $17,958,292. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 665.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 251,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 219,068 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $609,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,574,000 after purchasing an additional 402,477 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,776,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 117,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 46,832 shares in the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.