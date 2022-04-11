Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $200.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Amedisys from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.56.

Amedisys stock opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.36. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $122.12 and a 52-week high of $292.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after acquiring an additional 576,633 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amedisys by 39,235.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 568,919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,286,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2,265.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 389,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,162,000 after buying an additional 324,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

