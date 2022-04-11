AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 36.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

UHAL stock opened at $546.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $664.14. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $523.94 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AMERCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.