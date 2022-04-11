American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.90. 22,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $789.89 million, a PE ratio of 230.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,850,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,540,000 after buying an additional 428,465 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,797,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,419,000 after purchasing an additional 581,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,217,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,476,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,766,000 after purchasing an additional 199,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

