American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Stock Price Up 4.7%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 43,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,799,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

AXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.29.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 354,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

