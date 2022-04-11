American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIG opened at $63.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.63.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

