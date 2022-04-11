Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.65.

USAS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,711,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 134,307 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,797,712 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,876,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 270,919 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 666,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Silver in the third quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAS opened at $1.09 on Monday. Americas Silver has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 354.41% and a negative return on equity of 67.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.