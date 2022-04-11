AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,706 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of AMETEK worth $92,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.29.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

