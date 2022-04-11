Analysts Anticipate Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. Despegar.com reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Despegar.com.
Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,706.01% and a negative net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Despegar.com by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,578,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,759 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,064,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,999,000 after acquiring an additional 64,844 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after acquiring an additional 270,799 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 163.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,146,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,641 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,080,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 150,387 shares during the period. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:DESP traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,511. The firm has a market cap of $823.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.16. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18.
About Despegar.com (Get Rating)
Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Despegar.com (DESP)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Despegar.com (DESP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.