Analysts Anticipate Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. Despegar.com reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,706.01% and a negative net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Despegar.com by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,578,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,759 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,064,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,999,000 after acquiring an additional 64,844 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after acquiring an additional 270,799 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 163.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,146,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,641 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,080,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 150,387 shares during the period. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DESP traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,511. The firm has a market cap of $823.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.16. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

