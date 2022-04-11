Analysts Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to Post $0.47 EPS

Equities analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) to post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.51. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $42.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 101.35%.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

