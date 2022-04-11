Analysts Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.27). Nutanix posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $67,796.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

