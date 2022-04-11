Analysts Expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Post $0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) to announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.42. International Paper posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IP. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IP stock opened at $46.70 on Monday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

