Analysts Expect Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.82 Million

Brokerages predict that Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) will announce $203.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.20 million. Laureate Education posted sales of $194.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Laureate Education.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other Laureate Education news, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $463,170.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Laureate Education by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Laureate Education by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.83. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

