Analysts Expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER – Get Rating) will post sales of $18.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the lowest is $18.00 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $11.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $62.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $62.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $80.74 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Shares of Alkaline Water stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.85. 437,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,318. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

