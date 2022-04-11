Analysts Set AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Price Target at $2.68

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.68.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIBRF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.75) to €2.75 ($3.02) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AIB Group from €2.90 ($3.19) to €2.65 ($2.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

AIBRF stock remained flat at $$2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

