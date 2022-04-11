Analysts Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Target Price at $8.99

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.99.

Several research firms recently commented on CX. Barclays cut their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,871,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,307,000 after acquiring an additional 176,376 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,226,000 after buying an additional 7,050,524 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,452,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,568,000 after buying an additional 984,447 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,969,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,672,000 after acquiring an additional 796,439 shares during the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. 228,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,161,853. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

