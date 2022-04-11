Analysts Set Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) PT at $146.45

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $775,878.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,293. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $283.38. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.70 and its 200 day moving average is $163.11.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.