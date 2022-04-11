Analysts Set easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) PT at $752.50

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $752.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

easyJet stock remained flat at $$7.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.64.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its Â’easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

